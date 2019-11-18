Apple releases iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3

Apple today released iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 which include bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

This update:

• Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work

• Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view

• Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background

• Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222