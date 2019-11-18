Apple now accounts for more than 15% of Berkshire Hathaway’s book value

Here’s how much Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has made on Apple.

John Ballard for The Motley Fool:

If you’re looking for great stock investment ideas, the holdings of Berkshire Hathaway are a good place to look. Warren Buffett’s investing prowess has returned Berkshire shareholders 20.5% in compound annual returns since 1965. At that rate, one dollar turns into nearly $25,000 after 53 years.

Apple is currently the largest stock holding of Berkshire Hathaway, and it is also the largest stock investment Buffett has ever made. But how much has the world’s greatest investor made on Apple stock?

At the end of 2018, Berkshire Hathaway’s cost basis in Apple stock was $36.044 billion. Berkshire owned 254.5 million shares at the end of the third quarter, which would be worth $66.9 billion at Apple’s current stock price of $262 per share. Based on the company’s most recently reported cost basis in the stock, Berkshire has an unrealized gain of about $30 billion so far.

Berkshire Hathaway is also earning $784 million in annual dividend income at Apple’s current quarterly payout of $0.77 per share.