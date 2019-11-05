Apple TV+ official trailer for ‘Hala’ released, directed by Jada Pinkett Smith

Apple TV YouTube channel:

Growing up is harder when you're doing it in two different worlds. Watch Hala December 6 on the Apple TV app:

Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family. Written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, ”Hala” was an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

MacDailyNews Take: Another contender for awards season!