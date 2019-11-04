Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.68, or 0.66%, to close at $257.50, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $257.85.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.164 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.164T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.103T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $894.745B

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $889.889B

5. Facebook (FB) – $555.526B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $538.939B

• Walmart (WMT) – $334.26B

• Intel (INTC) – $250.604B

• Disney (DIS) – $239.457B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.497B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $134.332B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $128.346B

• IBM (IBM) – $121.926B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.504B

• Sony (SNE) – $75.748B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $40.414B

• Dell (DELL) – $39.011B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.674B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.330B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.252B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.914B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.092B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.817B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.448B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $57.860M

