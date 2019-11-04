Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.68, or 0.66%, to close at $257.50, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $257.85.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.164 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.164T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.103T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $894.745B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $889.889B
5. Facebook (FB) – $555.526B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $538.939B
• Walmart (WMT) – $334.26B
• Intel (INTC) – $250.604B
• Disney (DIS) – $239.457B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.497B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $134.332B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $128.346B
• IBM (IBM) – $121.926B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.504B
• Sony (SNE) – $75.748B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $40.414B
• Dell (DELL) – $39.011B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.674B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.330B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.252B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.914B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.092B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.817B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.448B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $57.860M
