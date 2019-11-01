iOS 13.2 killing background apps so aggressively, it effectively doesn’t multitask any more

There are multiple complaints of iOS 13.2 killing background apps “so aggressively that iOS effectively doesn’t offer multitasking anymore.”

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Overcast developer Marco Arment made the complaint on Twitter, with many others echoing his experience. Major new bugs introduced in iOS 13.2: – background downloads often hang forever and never run – apps get killed in the background so aggressively that iOS effectively doesn’t offer multitasking anymore …continuing the iOS 13 pattern of breaking long-held basic functionality. — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) October 31, 2019 Daring Fireball’s John Gruber says the same happens to him. This bug where apps are getting killed soon after they’re backgrounded is driving me nuts. Start a YouTube video in Safari, switch to another app, go back to Safari — and the video loads from scratch and starts from the beginning.

MacDailyNews Take: Macro Arment took the words out of our mouths:

I’m sure Apple has good excuses about why their software quality is so shitty again.

I hear the same thing over and over from people inside: they aren’t given enough time to fix bugs.

Your software quality is broken, Apple. Deeply, systemically broken. Get your shit together.