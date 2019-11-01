Hackers working for Chinese security company Tencent claim that they have developed a method to photograph a fingerprint on any glass surface and use it to unlock any smartphone, no matter their fingerprint reader technology — in just 20 minutes…
Each of those phones used one of the three existing fingerprint scanning technologies: capacitive, optical. and ultrasonic, like the one in the Samsung Galaxy S10.
Talking to the media after the demonstration, [X-Lab’s leader Chen] Yu said that the hardware they used to clone the fingerprint only costs about $140. Yu believes that the only defense against this is to clean everything you touch, including all of your phone.
In other words: fingerprint security sucks.
MacDailyNews Take: Hackers unlock any smartphone using photographed fingerprints in just 20 minutes? Not our iPhones (or iPad Pros), they don’t! 🙂
Those technicians in China may or may not be Chinese.
MDN conveniently stopped quoting the article right before it says face recognition isn’t much better:
“In other words: fingerprint security sucks. And facial identification is not that much better, really. If you are really worried about security, the only thing you can do is probably use a longer password.” with a link to an August 2019 Forbes article showing Apple’s FaceID bypassed in 2 minutes.
In other words: Better to just give us a device that requires both TouchID AND FaceID! Because a 1 in 50,000 chance, combined with a 1 in 1,000,000 chance, equals a 2e-11 (1 in 50,000,000,000) chance of getting hacked.
It is not made clear if an iPhone was hacked in their demonstration. I did not see a link to avideo of the event but the article makes no specific mention of an iPhone.