Hackers unlock any smartphone using photographed fingerprints in just 20 minutes

3 Comments

Jesus Diaz for Tom’s Guide:

Hackers working for Chinese security company Tencent claim that they have developed a method to photograph a fingerprint on any glass surface and use it to unlock any smartphone, no matter their fingerprint reader technology — in just 20 minutes…

Each of those phones used one of the three existing fingerprint scanning technologies: capacitive, optical. and ultrasonic, like the one in the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Talking to the media after the demonstration, [X-Lab’s leader Chen] Yu said that the hardware they used to clone the fingerprint only costs about $140. Yu believes that the only defense against this is to clean everything you touch, including all of your phone.

In other words: fingerprint security sucks.

MacDailyNews Take: Hackers unlock any smartphone using photographed fingerprints in just 20 minutes? Not our iPhones (or iPad Pros), they don’t! 🙂

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]

3 Comments

  2. MDN conveniently stopped quoting the article right before it says face recognition isn’t much better:

    “In other words: fingerprint security sucks. And facial identification is not that much better, really. If you are really worried about security, the only thing you can do is probably use a longer password.” with a link to an August 2019 Forbes article showing Apple’s FaceID bypassed in 2 minutes.

    In other words: Better to just give us a device that requires both TouchID AND FaceID! Because a 1 in 50,000 chance, combined with a 1 in 1,000,000 chance, equals a 2e-11 (1 in 50,000,000,000) chance of getting hacked.

    Reply

  3. It is not made clear if an iPhone was hacked in their demonstration. I did not see a link to avideo of the event but the article makes no specific mention of an iPhone.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,