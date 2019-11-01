Fitbit: Apple Watch roadkill

No Comments

Fitbit, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Google LLC for $7.35 per share in cash, valuing the company at a fully diluted equity value of approximately $2.1 billion.

Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:

The deal by the deep-pocketed Google for Fitbit makes a degree of sense for the tech beast. For starters, Google obtains sensitive data on how human beings live their lives and their overall health journey… Data is the lifeblood of a tech animal such as Google — and over time paying $2.1 billion for Fitbit’s innermost precious commodity may prove to be a steal.

Fitbit’s plastic fitness trackers and smartwatches are a mere afterthought here, let’s be real. The wearable space is effectively owned by Apple despite what Fitbit tracker loyalists think.

Fitbit’s stock fell slightly below $3 in late August of this year. Its market cap has gone from $6.4 billion in December 2015, according to Yahoo Finance Premium data to Google’s offer price of $2.1 billion. That’s awful.

The company’s profit margins have been shredded due to the greater popularity of the Apple Watch.

MacDailyNews Take: How long until Our Lady of Transitory Endeavor loses interest as Fitbit sales continue to decline as the already dominant Apple Watch’s sales accelerate?

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,