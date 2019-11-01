Fitbit: Apple Watch roadkill

Fitbit, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Google LLC for $7.35 per share in cash, valuing the company at a fully diluted equity value of approximately $2.1 billion.

Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:

The deal by the deep-pocketed Google for Fitbit makes a degree of sense for the tech beast. For starters, Google obtains sensitive data on how human beings live their lives and their overall health journey… Data is the lifeblood of a tech animal such as Google — and over time paying $2.1 billion for Fitbit’s innermost precious commodity may prove to be a steal.

Fitbit’s plastic fitness trackers and smartwatches are a mere afterthought here, let’s be real. The wearable space is effectively owned by Apple despite what Fitbit tracker loyalists think.

Fitbit’s stock fell slightly below $3 in late August of this year. Its market cap has gone from $6.4 billion in December 2015, according to Yahoo Finance Premium data to Google’s offer price of $2.1 billion. That’s awful.

The company’s profit margins have been shredded due to the greater popularity of the Apple Watch.