Apple offers upbeat holiday forecast as earnings beat estimates

No Comments

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

Apple Inc. gave an upbeat holiday forecast Wednesday even as the company saw iPhone revenue sink for the fourth quarter in a row.

The company handily topped expectations with its fiscal fourth-quarter report, posting revenue of $64 billion, up from $62.9 billion a year earlier, and above the $63 billion that analysts surveyed by FactSet had been forecasting. Net income dropped to $13.7 billion from $14.1 billion, but on a per-share basis, earnings rose to $3.05 from $2.91. Analysts were modeling $2.83 in earnings per share.

The company’s wearables, home and accessories unit saw revenue jump 54% to $6.5 billion, while services revenue climbed 18% to $12.5 billion. Both topped the consensus view… Revenue from iPhones fell to $33.4 billion from $37.2 billion a year before, though the figure came in ahead of the $32.8 billion that analysts were expecting… Management gave a revenue forecast of $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter, whereas analysts were calling for $86.7 billion.

MacDailyNews Take: Destroying revenue and EPS expectations was nice, but the real key was Apple’s rather healthy guidance for Christmas shopping season!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,