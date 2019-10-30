MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q419 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm EDT/2pm PDT today, October 30, 2019.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $64 billion, the biggest fiscal fourth quarter ever, an increase of 2 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.03, up 4 percent. International sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

For Q120, Apple guided for revenue between $85.5 billion and $89.5 billion.

Live notes from Apple’s Q419 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• Apple is seeing more than 5X iPhone trade-in volume YOY

• Tremendous growth for Apple Watch revenue

• More than 80% of tablet purchasers plan to buy Apple iPads

• Active install base of iPad reached a new all-time high (number not disclosed)

• Active install base of Mac reached a new all-time high (number not disclosed)

• Over 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers worldwide

• Best quarter ever for AppleCare

• Apple will have over 500 million paid subs in fiscal 2020

• Over 450 million paid subscriptions (vs. 330 million YOY)

• U.S. has 99% iPhone customer satisfaction (451 Research)

• iPhone: $33.362 billion

• Services: $12.511 billion

• Mac: $6.991 billion

• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $6.520 billion

• iPad: $4.656 billion

• Diluted EPS was a Q4 record at $3.03 per share

• New Q4 revenue records in Americas and Rest of Asia Pacific segments

• Luca: Foreign exchange headwinds were close to a billion dollars

• At Apple, user privacy is at the center of everything the company does

• Apple runs on 100% renewable energy; committed to clean power generation

• New yearly Services record set in all geos; Apple Services is the size of a Fortune 70 company

• Mac Pro to be manufactured in Austin, Texas

• For fiscal 2019 Mac generated highest revenue ever

• Mac: $7 billion revenue

• 7th gen. iPad – most affordable iPad

• iPad: 17% growth driven by iPad Pro

• New Research app launched with major medical studies

• New Apple Watch Series 5 launched

• Wearables set revenue records everywhere

• Cook: I have binge-watched everything on Apple TV+ and there is much to look forward to

• Apple TV+ launches in over 100 countries and regions in two days

• Apple News expanded to Australia and UK during the quarter

• Apple happy to be working with Oprah on Book Club

• Customer feedback on Apple Arcade has been overwhelmingly positive

• Apple Arcade launched this quarter

• Later this year, customers will be able to purchase iPhones via Apple Card, pay over 24 months, with no interest rate

• Apple Pay offers the safest, most secure solution on the planet

• All-time record revenue for Apple Pay – more than doubled YOY

• Service are on a tear

• iPhone 11/Pro produce the highest quality video in a smartphone

• iPhone 11 has quickly become Apple’s best-selling iPhone

• iPhone 11/Pro has produced a wave of the best photos you’ve ever seen from a smartphone

• Apple set Q4 wearable records in every geo

• iPhone YOY performance continues to improve

• Cook: We saw further improvement in revenue trends in China

• Cook: This was Apple’s highest fiscal fourth quarter ever

• Start of call

• The dividend is payable on November 14, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2019

• Apple’s BoD has declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share of the Company’s common stock

• Maestri continued: “We also returned over $21 billion to shareholders, including almost $18 billion in share repurchases and $3.5 billion in dividends and equivalents, as we continue on our path to reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

• Apple CFO Luca Maestri in statement: “Our strong business performance drove record Q4 EPS of $3.03 and record Q4 operating cash flow of $19.9 billion.”

• Cook continued: “With customers and reviewers raving about the new generation of iPhones, today’s debut of new, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the hotly-anticipated arrival of Apple TV+ just two days away, and our best lineup of products and services ever, we’re very optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store.”

• Apple CEO Tim Cook in statement: “We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables and iPad.”

