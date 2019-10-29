Xiaomi gears up to peddle Apple Watch knockoff

Rachel England for Engadget:

As Xiaomi gears up to launch its 108-megapixel phone at its November 5th event, the company has also unveiled details of its upcoming smartwatch — and it looks awfully familiar. The device — which will probably be called the Mi Watch — bears a striking resemblance to the Apple Watch.

WiFi, GPS and NFC, plus an eSIM…[are] packaged neatly into a shell that’s very similar to the Apple Watch — complete with digital crown on the side — albeit a slightly thicker, less-rounded version.