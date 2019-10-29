Introducing FileMaker Cloud: Agile workplace innovation and digital transformation

Claris International Inc., the Apple subsidiary and creator of the world’s leading Workplace Innovation Platform, today opened the doors to the all-new FileMaker Cloud. Built by Claris, FileMaker Cloud delivers the total toolset for low-code app development.

“FileMaker Cloud is critical to drive the next phase of digital transformation and massive acceleration of workplace innovation,” said Brad Freitag, CEO of Claris, in a statement. “This is the foundation for a new breed of low-code apps, supercharged by third party cloud services and ready for the next-level of orchestration and intelligence.”

FileMaker Cloud brings the following benefits to Claris developers:

• Future-proof development – Built to ensure developers can always leverage the latest cloud technologies: AI, ML, assistants, IoT, AR/VR, and whatever comes next.

• Constant Expert & AI monitoring – CloudOps, SecOps, DevSecOps teams constantly monitor performance and security signals using AI.

• Privacy, security and support – architected for privacy by default, with end-to-end encryption, HSM key management, and SSO with MFA. In addition, 24/7 support from a dedicated customer success team.

FileMaker Cloud can be purchased globally through the FileMaker Store at store.filemaker.com.

Source: Claris International Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: So, now developers can securely host their custom apps in the cloud without the administrative hassle. FileMaker Cloud includes FileMaker Cloud, FileMaker Pro Advanced, FileMaker Go, and FileMaker WebDirect. Pricing is available here.