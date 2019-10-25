Apple wins prize for ‘environmental leadership’ in China

Apple is today the first company to receive the CITI Green Supply Chain CITI Outstanding Brand. Apple has consistently ranked first in the IPE Enterprise Information Disclosure Index (CITI) for the past five years, and today’s award recognizes Apple’s environmental leadership across the entire supply chain. As a CITI brand, Apple will continue to maintain a superior supply chain level while further helping to promote environmental management.

“We always believe that to create the best products in the world, we must create the products that are most beneficial to the world. For this reason, we have been committed to promoting the development of smart and sustainable manufacturing.” Ge Yue, Managing Director of Apple Greater China, said in a statement. “I am very grateful to Director Ma Jun and IPE for their cooperation with us. We believe that through our joint efforts, we will be able to achieve greater achievements in protecting the Earth and its important resources.”

Apple is currently working with IPE on projects to strengthen environmental impacts outside of its own supply chain, and the company plans to share best practices with others and extend the results to the entire industry.

Ma Jun, Director of IPE, said in a statement: “We believe CITI’s distinctive brand will become the new benchmark for the intelligent supply chain environment management in the era of the Internet of Everything. Apple became the first CITI brand, not only because of its six consecutive years of best practices, but also because Apple is active. Using the azure eco-chain developed by IPE, this data-driven automation solution will help suppliers collaborate with brands and key stakeholders to track environmental performance and drive continuous improvement.”

Apple and its suppliers have made significant advances in promoting water management, improving energy efficiency, and sourcing clean energy, setting an example for how companies can advance green manufacturing.

Water management in China and other countries

Apple’s clean water project in China has set a new standard for innovative water-saving solutions. Since launching the project in 2013, Apple has been able to save more than 1.4 million swimming pools by working with suppliers to save more than 25 billion gallons of water. In the past year alone, nine suppliers have joined the project, bringing the total number of participating suppliers to 76. In November 2018, Apple partnered with Kunhua, a supplier in Kunshan, to receive the world’s first international sustainable water management alliance in the electronics industry.

As the project continues to expand, Apple is also looking beyond its own supply chain and focusing on water management. By working with the International Alliance for Sustainable Water Management and collaborating with communities, other manufacturers and government agencies, Apple is sure to save more of the valuable water that everyone shares.

Apple accelerates renewable energy development in China

Last year, Apple announced that all of its operations have achieved 100% renewable energy. More than 40% of Apple manufacturing partners are now committed to producing Apple products with 100% clean energy. It is expected that by the end of next year, Apple and its suppliers will have a total of 6 GW of renewable energy in use worldwide.

To support this, Apple last year partnered with ten suppliers to launch a $300 million clean energy fund in China. This groundbreaking program can help more companies adopt renewable energy. The first project of the program has added a total of 134 megawatts of clean energy to China’s national grid. Through the Clean Energy Fund and other Apple renewable energy projects, Apple has developed more than 500 megawatts of wind and solar energy in China.

In addition, Apple’s energy efficiency program is working with suppliers to identify and identify areas where energy waste can be reduced. In 2018, the project reduced annual greenhouse gas emissions by 466,000 tons, equivalent to stopping 100,000 cars a year. So far, a total of 67 Chinese suppliers have joined the project.

China also awarded 27 Apple suppliers the “Green Factory” in recognition of their outstanding efforts in environmental protection.

Source: Apple Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations, Apple and the “Green Factory” Apple suppliers!