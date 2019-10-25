Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.00, or 1.23%, to close at $246.58, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $246.73.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.114 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.114T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.095T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $877.319B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $871.252B
5. Facebook (FB) – $536.041B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $523.273B
• Walmart (WMT) – $338.583B
• Intel (INTC) – $252.584B
• Disney (DIS) – $235.801B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $196.328B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $131.176B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.983B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $121.317B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $75.905B
• Sony (SNE) – $71.632B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.450B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $36.024B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.682B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.422B
• Nokia (NOK) – $21.845B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $21.693B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.857B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.362B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.113B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $59.382M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: RealNetworks. Heh.
On that note (and a bit early, but, hey, it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere), Interns, TTK!
Cheers, everyone! Prost!
2 Comments
Nice to see these headlines again. My portfolio is hoping for many more. Have a good weekend all!
I thought this article from yesterday was very interesting:
Former Apple lawyer in charge of preventing insider trading is indicted on insider trading charges
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/24/apple-lawyer-indicted-for-insider-trading.html
I do not know more than what is being reported.
Up 45% in a year. That’s what I like to see.