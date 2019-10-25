Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.00, or 1.23%, to close at $246.58, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $246.73.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.114 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.114T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.095T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $877.319B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $871.252B

5. Facebook (FB) – $536.041B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $523.273B

• Walmart (WMT) – $338.583B

• Intel (INTC) – $252.584B

• Disney (DIS) – $235.801B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $196.328B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $131.176B

• IBM (IBM) – $119.983B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $121.317B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $75.905B

• Sony (SNE) – $71.632B

• Dell (DELL) – $37.450B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $36.024B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.682B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.422B

• Nokia (NOK) – $21.845B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $21.693B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.857B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.362B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.113B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $59.382M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: RealNetworks. Heh.

On that note (and a bit early, but, hey, it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere), Interns, TTK!

Cheers, everyone! Prost!