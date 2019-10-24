Oscar-nominated actor Robert Forster’s final performance will be on Apple TV+’s ‘Amazing Stories’

Nellie Andreeva for Dealine:

When Oscar-nominated actor Robert Forster passed away on Oct. 11, the day his last film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, was released, he left behind one more project he had completed before his death, Apple TV+’s Amazing Stories.

Written by Peter Ackerman and directed by Susanna Fogel, Dynoman and The Volt is about an awkward tween boy and his grandpa (Forster) who wrestle with feeling powerless. When a superhero ring Grandpa ordered out of the back of a comic book arrives 50 years late, they discover it has the power to turn them into actual superheroes.