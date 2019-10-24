Apple CEO Tim Cook talks diversity and coming out in People magazine interview

Armando Correa for People en Español:
Six years ago, Tim Cook, who took the reins at Apple after the death of its founder, Steve Jobs, called renowned CNN anchor Anderson Cooper to set up a meeting with him. Cook was about to make a decision that would reverberate around the world and he wanted Cooper’s advice.
Cook, 59, had decided to publish a column where he would share with the world that he was gay, making him the first, and until then only, leader of a Fortune 500 company to come out of the closet. Five years later, speaking slowly and with a slight smile, he says: “I have not regretted it for one minute. Not at all.”
MacDailyNews Note: Read more in the full article and also check out Apple’s “Inclusion & Diversity” page here.
4 Comments
I’m interested in Apple not Tim Cook’s personal life.
That’s the ultimate win for the story, no?
I didn’t realise you were being forced to watch/read the article… kudos to your oppressors for their skill and abilities. What techniques of theirs can you share with me? I wish to learn from them.
In other news, what makes you think that we care what you think, or have any influence on Mr Cook’s decision to speak about his personal choices.
Would it be classed as irony that we don’t care for your personal opinion about someone else’s personal opinion?
People, Planet, Profits sums up what corporations should be about these days. Though very different than Jobs, Cook is equally as significant and successful. I’ve always thought highly of him, but as time passes, his greatness emerges. Greatness takes time to appear. Among the many strong leadership positions he has taken, privacy may, be his most significant. But his position on diversity is a close second.
I don’t think people understand what a CEO’s roles is all about – Jobs was highly unusual working so intensely on product.
Tough call with China, but he is following their laws, so what would you do in his shoes?
Love the products coming out of Apple – they work for me and make me happy. Looking forward to what comes next with glasses, car and whatever else they have up their sleeves.
Proud Fan Boy