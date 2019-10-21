Apple’s stock price is on a tear, can it hit $250 after earnings?

Aditya Raghunath for Market Realist:

Apple shares have been on an absolute tear this year. After falling more than 30% in the last quarter of 2018, Apple has come back to life in 2019. The stock has risen 50% year-to-date and closed trading at $236.41 last week.

The stock has reclaimed its trillion-dollar valuation and reached an all-time high of $238.13 this month. Now, investors will watch the company’s earnings and its forecast for fiscal 2020.

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso [this morning] increased Apple’s target price from $250 to $280. He reiterated an “outperform” rating on the stock. The analyst is bullish on the company. He expects a 5G enabled iPhone and a low-cost SE model to drive sales.

Apple stock is trading 1% higher in early-market trading today. Analysts have an average target price estimate of $230.2 for the stock, which is lower than the current trading price. However, we can expect several analysts to revise the target price depending on the company’s 2020 forecast.