Apple’s all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro said to be available by the end of October

DigiTimes, citing sources within Apple’s supply chain, is reporting today that Apple’s widely-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available by the end of October, suggesting that an announcement is imminent.
The report claims Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta Computer has already begun volume shipments of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which the supply chain sources expect to feature a more reliable scissor keyboard, an “ultra-thin bezel design,” and Intel’s latest Coffee Lake Refresh or Ice Lake processors, although Intel has yet to announce Ice Lake chips appropriate for a high-end MacBook Pro.
MacDailyNews Take: Last week, icons with “16” in their names, depicting a MacBook Pro with slimmer bezels in Silver and Space Gray were uncovered in the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta:
Rumored to have a new scissor mechanism keyboard in nearly the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but with a larger 16.4-inch 3,072-by-1,920 resolution LCD, thanks to significant bezel reduction, and available with up to Intel Core i9-9880H processor, this will be a professional desktop-class workstation that slides into your backpack!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
5 Comments
Whatever, More importantly (because of the egregious amount of time between updates) when is the new Mac Pro going to be released? Sheesh!
Whatever number of “USB-C-style” connection ports the MacBook Pro 16″ will have, ALL should be Thunderbolt 3 ports because Thunderbolt 3 is compatible with USB-C (USB 3.1) cables and peripherals, but the reverse is NOT true:
USB-C (USB 3.1) cables and peripherals are NOT compatible with Thunderbolt 3 cables and peripherals.
It would be much easier on the user, who would only have to worry about which CABLE to buy/use, not which PORT to use—the user can use them ALL.
This wouldn’t eliminate confusion and inconvenience, but it would cut it in half.
I would love to have the new 16″ MBP, but I doubt that I ever will. The price is likely to be much higher than I am willing to pay. I want it, but I don’t need it! I will certainly enjoy checking it out at the Apple Store, though.
Look! There is a physical escape button in the image. And a separate button for Touch ID as well.
But the arrow keys looks unfixed, though.