Apple’s all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro said to be available by the end of October

DigiTimes, citing sources within Apple’s supply chain, is reporting today that Apple’s widely-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available by the end of October, suggesting that an announcement is imminent.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The report claims Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta Computer has already begun volume shipments of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which the supply chain sources expect to feature a more reliable scissor keyboard, an “ultra-thin bezel design,” and Intel’s latest Coffee Lake Refresh or Ice Lake processors, although Intel has yet to announce Ice Lake chips appropriate for a high-end MacBook Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: Last week, icons with “16” in their names, depicting a MacBook Pro with slimmer bezels in Silver and Space Gray were uncovered in the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta:

Rumored to have a new scissor mechanism keyboard in nearly the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but with a larger 16.4-inch 3,072-by-1,920 resolution LCD, thanks to significant bezel reduction, and available with up to Intel Core i9-9880H processor, this will be a professional desktop-class workstation that slides into your backpack!

