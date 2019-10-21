Apple’s all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro said to be available by the end of October

DigiTimes, citing sources within Apple’s supply chain, is reporting today that Apple’s widely-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available by the end of October, suggesting that an announcement is imminent.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The report claims Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta Computer has already begun volume shipments of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which the supply chain sources expect to feature a more reliable scissor keyboard, an “ultra-thin bezel design,” and Intel’s latest Coffee Lake Refresh or Ice Lake processors, although Intel has yet to announce Ice Lake chips appropriate for a high-end MacBook Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: Last week, icons with “16” in their names, depicting a MacBook Pro with slimmer bezels in Silver and Space Gray were uncovered in the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta:

Apple's widely-expected 16-inch MacBook Pro is depicted in macOS Catalina 10.15.1 betas (image: MacGeneration)
Rumored to have a new scissor mechanism keyboard in nearly the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but with a larger 16.4-inch 3,072-by-1,920 resolution LCD, thanks to significant bezel reduction, and available with up to Intel Core i9-9880H processor, this will be a professional desktop-class workstation that slides into your backpack!

  2. Whatever number of “USB-C-style” connection ports the MacBook Pro 16″ will have, ALL should be Thunderbolt 3 ports because Thunderbolt 3 is compatible with USB-C (USB 3.1) cables and peripherals, but the reverse is NOT true:

    USB-C (USB 3.1) cables and peripherals are NOT compatible with Thunderbolt 3 cables and peripherals.

    It would be much easier on the user, who would only have to worry about which CABLE to buy/use, not which PORT to use—the user can use them ALL.

    This wouldn’t eliminate confusion and inconvenience, but it would cut it in half.

  3. I would love to have the new 16″ MBP, but I doubt that I ever will. The price is likely to be much higher than I am willing to pay. I want it, but I don’t need it! I will certainly enjoy checking it out at the Apple Store, though.

