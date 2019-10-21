Apple iPhone 11’s Night mode triumphs: Google’s Pixel 4 is no match for the iPhone 11 in low light

We tested the improved Night Sight against the iPhone 11’s Night mode to see which camera could snap a better nighttime shot and the results are quite one-sided…
In shot after shot, the iPhone 11 didn’t just turn extremely dark images into useable pics—it brightened the right spots, retained the right shadows, and simply handled the whole scene better than the Pixel 4. It’s subtle, but more often than not, the iPhone produced richer, more detailed shots without losing the natural darkness.
…Tt certainly seems like Apple did more than just catch up with the Pixel on night sight — it might just be the phone to beat.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max’s Night mode is clearly unmatched. Excellent job this time around, Apple cameras team!
2 Comments
Great article! I enjoyed evaluating each of the photo pairs. Apple’s Night Mode is clearly superior in most cases. In particular, the colors seemed more realistic to me and the details appeared sharper.
If the iPhone is better in low light, then there isn’t much point in owning a Pixel 4 for anything else unless you just love pure Android OS. Hopefully, Google won’t produce a lot of Pixel 4s for sale, so they won’t be stuck with bloated inventory if they can’t sell enough of them. The Pixel’s main selling point has always been its camera, so there should be enough Android smartphone users looking for a flagship smartphone with a decent camera. Only time will tell and at least Google has more to depend on than just hardware sales.