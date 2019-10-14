This is the USB-C charger Apple should’ve shipped with the iPhone 11 Pro

Apple’s switching to a USB-C charging plug for the iPhone 11 Pro is welcome news, but that charger is rather large, Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “In comparison, the new Anker PowerPort III Nano makes for a compact USB-C charger that can charge up all your mobile gear with the smallest footprint.”

From the outside, the small size of the PowerPort III Nano means that it has more in common with Apple’s legacy 5W USB-A charger rather than the newer 18W USB-C brick. It has a small square size that is only millimeters larger than Apple’s own 5W charger. The sides have a matte finish and the front is slightly beveled with a glossy shine. This brick is capable of up to 18W of power output which is enough to Fast Charge any iPhone that supports it. With Fast Charge, Apple says an iPhone can get up to 50-percent charge in only 30 minutes.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, like other entries in Anker’s Atom series, the Anker PowerPort III Nano uses highly-efficient GaN (gallium nitride) semiconductors instead of silicon. This allows for a significantly reduced size compared to traditional chargers.

We use the PowerPort III Nano’s big brother, the Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 gallium nitride (GaN) chargers (around $55 via Amazon) to charge our iPhones, iPad Pros, and MacBooks at home, in the office, and on the road: