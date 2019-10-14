Benchmarks: Final Cut Pro X 10.4.7 gets a serious performance boost with new Metal engine

Rob Morgan for Bare Feats:

Final Cut Pro X 10.4.7 with a new Metal Engine exhibits some serious performance gains — under both macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina.

[Setups tested]:
• Pro Vega 64 = 2017 iMac Pro 8-core with Radeon Pro Vega 64 internal GPU
• Radeon VII = 2017 iMac Pro 8-core with Radeon VII in external eGPU Box

MacDailyNews Take: Okay, those are some insane performance gains for FCPX 10.4.7 vs. 10.4.6!

