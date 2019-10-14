Benchmarks: Final Cut Pro X 10.4.7 gets a serious performance boost with new Metal engine

Apple today released AirPort Utility 1.3.6 for iPhone and iPad which includes…
Overall iPhone demand in China was strong in the month of September…
TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch a new budget iPhone in the first quarter of 2020 for $399…
This brick is capable of up to 18W of power output which is enough to Fast Charge any iPhone that supports it..
For about two years, Apple has been sending data to Tencent as part of an iPhone and iPad security feature…
Apple has once again assumed their rightful seat atop the throne as the world’s most valuable company, deposing poseur Microsnot…
After years of frustratedly waiting in the dark and suffering through some painful periods of construction work, the new 2019 Mac Pro…
Italy is readying a new tax on digital companies in its 2020 budget that will oblige multinational web-based giants to pay a 3% levy on internet transactions…
Apple in in the process of rolling out enhanced Apple Maps to parts of the American Midwest…
A free three month trial of Apple TV+ is offered to subscribers with the included voucher…