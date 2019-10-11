Twitter for Mac is now available in Mac App Store, thanks to Apple’s Mac Catalyst.
Features include:
– Access premium and exclusive live streams directly from your Mac
– Watch the latest events unfold in real time from around the world
Timeline
– Discover what your favorite sports, news, politics, and entertainment thought leaders are talking about
– Experience dynamic media — like photos, videos, and GIFs
– Retweet, share, like, or reply to Tweets in your timeline
– Write a Tweet to let the world know what’s happening with you
Explore
– See what topics and hashtags are trending now
– Discover Moments, curated stories showcasing the very best of today’s biggest events
– Get caught up on news headlines and videos
– Relive the latest sports highlights
– Be in the know about pop culture and entertainment
– See what fun stories are going viral
Notifications
– Find out who started following you
– Discover which of your Tweets were liked or Retweeted
– Respond to replies or be alerted to Tweets you were mentioned in
Messages
– Chat privately with friends and followers
– Share Tweets and other media
– Create a group conversation with anyone who follows you
Profile
– Customize your profile with a photo, description, location, and background photo
– Look back at your Tweets, Retweets, replies, media, and likes
Connect
– Get suggestions on influential people to follow
– Sync your contacts to find friends currently on Twitter or invite more
Twitter for Mac is a free app. More info via Apple’s Mac App Storehere.
MacDailyNews Take: It all seems to work. We’d like to have Sign In with Apple implemented in the next version!