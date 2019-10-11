Twitter for Mac is now available in Mac App Store, thanks to Apple’s Mac Catalyst.

Features include:

– Access premium and exclusive live streams directly from your Mac

– Watch the latest events unfold in real time from around the world

Timeline

– Discover what your favorite sports, news, politics, and entertainment thought leaders are talking about

– Experience dynamic media — like photos, videos, and GIFs

– Retweet, share, like, or reply to Tweets in your timeline

– Write a Tweet to let the world know what’s happening with you

Explore

– See what topics and hashtags are trending now

– Discover Moments, curated stories showcasing the very best of today’s biggest events

– Get caught up on news headlines and videos

– Relive the latest sports highlights

– Be in the know about pop culture and entertainment

– See what fun stories are going viral

Notifications

– Find out who started following you

– Discover which of your Tweets were liked or Retweeted

– Respond to replies or be alerted to Tweets you were mentioned in

Messages

– Chat privately with friends and followers

– Share Tweets and other media

– Create a group conversation with anyone who follows you

Profile

– Customize your profile with a photo, description, location, and background photo

– Look back at your Tweets, Retweets, replies, media, and likes

Connect

– Get suggestions on influential people to follow

– Sync your contacts to find friends currently on Twitter or invite more

Twitter for Mac is a free app. More info via Apple’s Mac App Storehere.

MacDailyNews Take: It all seems to work. We’d like to have Sign In with Apple implemented in the next version!