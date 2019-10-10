iOS 13.2 beta 2 delivers new emoji characters

You have likely seen the news that we made the decision to remove an app from the App Store entitled HKmap.live…
Starting today, customers can download the Amazon Music app from the App Store for Apple TV and get access to stream millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD…
When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave…
If you’re anything like me, when you see the phrase “Product Keynote” you still think of one thing: an Apple event with Steve Jobs on stage….
China poses a triple threat to Apple. First, the escalating trade war between the US and China…
The new, major release Pixelmator Pro 1.5 Avalon brings full support for macOS Catalina, the upcoming Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, introduces intelligent, machine-learning powered noise removal, big performance improvements, and a whole lot more…
Apple has removed Quartz’s mobile app from the App Store in China after complaints from the Chinese government due to the publication’s ongoing coverage of the Hong Kong protests…
The Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper on Tuesday called the app “poisonous” and decried what it said was Apple’s complicity…
After its acquisition by Apple, Shazam increased its user base by over 78 million users in 2018…
With macOS Catalina out, we’re slowly discovering the little under there radar changes Apple introduced with its newest Mac software…