iOS 13.2 beta 2 delivers new emoji characters

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming iOS 13.2 update, and the beta adds new emoji characters that are part of the Unicode 12 emoji release.

Apple previewed its new emoji earlier this year, and now the new options are set to roll out when iOS 13.2 becomes available. Unicode 12 adds 59 new emoji characters, 75 when gender variations are counted, and 230 when gender variations and skin tones are counted…

It’s not entirely clear yet when iOS 13.2 will come out because we’re only at the second beta, but it could see a late October or early November release.