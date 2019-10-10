Apple inks Alfonso Cuarón to exclusive multi-year TV deal for Apple TV+

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Alfonso Cuarón has set a multi-year overall deal at Apple, Variety has learned.

Under the deal, the multi-hyphenate will develop television projects exclusively for Apple’s upcoming streaming service, Apple TV Plus… Any projects to come out of the deal would mark some of the first television Cuarón has been a part of during his career, having worked primarily in film.

Cuarón’s most recent project was the critically-acclaimed film Roma, on which he served as writer, director, producer, editor, and cinematographer. The film won three Oscars: best foreign language film and best director and cinematography for Cuarón. He has been nominated for six Oscars throughout his career, winning three — his two for “Roma” and best director for Gravity, which he also co-wrote and produced.