iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max: what photographers may have missed

Digital Photography Review:

In this week’s episode, Chris is joined by our Science Editor Rishi Sanyal to take a closer look at some of the new photography features on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera. Find out how some of the headline features like Night Mode perform, and learn about less-publicized photo features like the handy ‘Capture Outside of the Frame.’ With the Pixel 4 on the horizon, it’s just the beginning of more head-to-head comparisons of these powerful little cameras.