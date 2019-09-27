ZDNet: Apple iPhone 11 Pro/Max are the best smartphones on the market

Apple’s 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and flagship 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max deliver advanced performance for users who want the very best smartphone. The new Super Retina XDR display is a pro display with the brightest display ever in an iPhone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life to easily get through the day. A new triple-camera system provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography and offering the highest quality video in a smartphone that is great for shooting action videos.

Matthew Miller for ZDNet:

It’s only been just over a month since the Samsung Galaxy Note 10/Note 10 Plus was released and it jumped to the top of this list. However, after spending a week with Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro it’s clear that Apple offers an arguably better smartphone for most people.

My full review of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro led me to almost rank it with my first perfect 10. I held back from that since Apple launched it with just 64GB of internal storage capacity, which I find unacceptable for a $1,000+ flagship phone with a triple camera system — the best video capture system on a phone…

Apple has been once again showed it bests all other phones in benchmarking testing with the Apple A13 Bionic chipset. It has a fabulous OLED screen, good-sized battery… and new camera hardware (with improved software) to make it a very compelling flagship. It continues to get regular updates (one coming within the first week of release) and iOS apps are still better than comparable Android apps, despite the improvements in Android phones.

Face ID continues to be one of the fastest and most secure methods of maintaining security on your phone, and the version in the iPhone 11 Pro has been improved for better performance.