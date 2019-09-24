Apple’s iPadOS shuts up all those ‘not a real computer’ claims

Charlie Sorrel for Cult of Mac:
iPadOS is still iOS, but now there are contextual menus, multiple windows for apps, a home screen that isn’t just a blown-up iPhone home screen, and a proper web browser. You can even plug in mice and USB hard drives.
Apple managed a fine balancing act here. If you update to iOS 13 and don’t really think about it, then everything (mostly) works the same, with just extra speed and polish. But if you want to dig in, you will find a whole new computer just below the surface.
MacDailyNews Take: What’s a computer? Apple’s iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, and Mac!
Upgrade to iPadOS 13.1 and check out desktop class Safari. It’s already great and will only get better!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
10 Comments
BS. An ipad is, and will never be a real computer. It was purposely design not to be
And th airplane was originally designed to carry two people. How did that work out.
The airplane was designed to carry two people.
This ipad pro is more powerful than a G4 powemac. Which was a supercomputer back in the day. How much power does one need? It can go online browsing web pages, play games, edit video, work on photos, ect. You don’t need much to work on office. What do you consider a real computer? That definition is changing. the Apple watch is more powerful than the First iPhone.
I cannot wait to get iPadOS downloaded and give it a spin! It will be nice to see iPad’s true potential unleashed. I am a little put off by all the noise over dark mode though. I never understood why this is such a big selling point.
iPad Pro is without a doubt a “real” computer. (I have one and use it all the time.) But it is still lacking “Pro” software in the areas of music recording and notation, i.e. apps equivalent to Sibelius, Finale, ProTools, Logic, Digital Performer, etc. If I had those apps, then I could think about ditching my MBP.
The software is not yet there. Email, word processing, pdf OCR and editing are not yet close enough to the full MacOS versions.
As an example, changing numbering on iPad MS Word is impossible. PDF expert is good but I’ve found no OCR software or compression to the level in Acrobat DC. The email searching in iPad Outlook is not strong enough and there are insufficient formatting options.
I have used Apple Pages but it handles tables very poorly and it won’t easily allow numbering of paragraphs which are separated by carriage returns.
It is the software that lets the iPad down.
Exactly this.
I agree. One day the iPad will be a complete desktop replacement but it is still a ways off. I look forward to that day as the computing landscape at that time will be a very different and interesting one. But, for now, I’ll still use my iPad for a lot of tasks but for the heavy lifting my MBP and Mac Pro will be just fine for those more intensive tasks.
It hasn’t ever been in dispute whether or not the iPad is a ‘real computer’. It is however, a ‘real computer’ that is not well suited to a lot of tasks just like other ‘real computers’ that aren’t. You don’t saw wood with a stapler. Similarly, I don’t use an iPad for heavy duty work, and I never will. Were this not the case, there wouldn’t be an $8,000 Mac Pro or even an iMac Pro. Sorry, that’s just the truth.