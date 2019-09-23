iOS 13 location privacy bug likely to be squashed tomorrow with iOS 13.1 release

Michael Grothaus for Fast Company:

There’s a lot to love about Apple’s new iOS 13 operating system, which launched yesterday and ships on the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. However… it appears iOS 13 is not respecting the “Location” privacy setting users select for certain apps.

There are just as many apps where iOS 13’s location privacy settings work as they should. An iOS app developer has told us this bug has been reported to Apple and it should be fixed in iOS 13.1, which is scheduled to launch on Tuesday.