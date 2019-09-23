How Apple’s iPhone devastated the camera industry

Felix Richter for World Economic Forum:

One of the standout features in Apple’s latest iPhone XS is the camera. Many reviewers agree that, hidden behind terms like Smart HDR and Neural Engine, the XS takes significantly better photos than its predecessors, with results edging ever closer to the quality once reserved to expensive interchangeable lens cameras…

According to CIPA, a Japan-based industry group with members such as Olympus, Canon and Nikon, worldwide camera shipments dropped by 84 percent between 2010 and 2018. The steep decline was mainly driven by a drop-off in shipments of digital cameras with built-in lenses, the type that casual photographers used to rely on prior to the rise of smartphone photography.