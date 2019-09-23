How Apple’s iPhone devastated the camera industry

Felix Richter for World Economic Forum:
One of the standout features in Apple’s latest iPhone XS is the camera. Many reviewers agree that, hidden behind terms like Smart HDR and Neural Engine, the XS takes significantly better photos than its predecessors, with results edging ever closer to the quality once reserved to expensive interchangeable lens cameras…
According to CIPA, a Japan-based industry group with members such as Olympus, Canon and Nikon, worldwide camera shipments dropped by 84 percent between 2010 and 2018. The steep decline was mainly driven by a drop-off in shipments of digital cameras with built-in lenses, the type that casual photographers used to rely on prior to the rise of smartphone photography.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s rather amazing that worldwide camera shipments dropped by 84% in just eight years! iPhone, killer.
Before the iPhone we had invested in “consumer digital cameras”. They were smaller and easier to carry on trips, and were handy to reach for “events” like the kids birthday parties. All the stuff that smartphone cameras now take care of.
The professional market is probably now the last profit market for camera makers. Watch a national broadcast of a football game and check the cameras on the side line. The pros are using lenses that can be more expensive than the most expensive iPhone. I don’t see that market disappearing.
Te most interesting factor in the explosion of smart camera photography is that there are so many cameras out there that it is going to be hard to commit a crime without people taking pictures or videos of you breaking the law.
Those sports photographers are using camera bodies that cost $5K+ with a lens that costs 10x the cost of an iPhone Pro so, yeah, that market is safe. For now.
Per the last sentence, It sounds like you’re worried about your vocation.
Why is this article referencing iPhone XS? iPhone 11 Pro should be the comparison.
To give all the credit to the iPhone is simply ludicrous. Remember your position of non monopoly market share?
Pock a lane!
For de spelin cops.. “lane”.