How to delete apps in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

iOS 13 is imminent, so it’s time to get ready for some changes!

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

With the new iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, Apple has again changed how you delete, or rearrange, apps on your iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. It’s simple enough when you know, but you’re not going to find it by accident.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s getting Haptic Touch involved and that’s a good thing for users and developers. If people know and use Haptic Touch, developers will develop for the feature (unlike 3D Touch) and real efficiencies can be realized!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]