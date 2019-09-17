Engadget reviews Apple’s iPhone 11: ‘So good you (probably) don’t need the Pro’

Apple’s all-new iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and Night mode for photos. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, lasts an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance.

Chris Velazco for Engadget:

In absolute terms the 11 might not be the “best” iPhone, but it’s still the better choice for almost everyone. Ultimately, the iPhone 11 Pros offer a better camera experience because that third telephoto sensor gives them more flexibility. The standard iPhone 11 gets very close, though, and I don’t think the average user will feel like they’re missing out… The XR gave me the best battery life of any iPhone I had ever tested last year, and the 11 manages to beat it, if only just. I routinely managed to use the XR for 16 hours before needing to charge it again while the 11 lasted closer to 17 hours on average. There are advantages to splurging on the Pros, but after getting a feel for what the iPhone 11 is capable of, those benefits won’t always justify spending the extra $300. Like I said before, the iPhone 11 is the best new iPhone for most people, and it’s unquestionably the one I would buy for myself.

MacDailyNews Take: Get ready to see iPhone 11 units in happy users’ hands everywhere!

As expected and intended, iPhone 11 will be the mass market iPhone for this cycle. iPhone 11 Pro is for those who prefer a smaller premium iPhone and for whom battery life is not a concern. Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max, our choice and what we’ll be ordering, is the new King of All iPhones with its sumptuous 6.5-inch, 2688 x 1242 resolution, 458 PPI OLED display and the longest battery life in an iPhone (up to five hours more than our current iPhone XS Max units)! – MacDailyNews, September 12, 2019