Here’s a great deal: Get a free $200 Sam’s Club gift card when you pre-order Apple’s iPhone 11, Pro, or Pro Max

Kaitlin Gates for WPTV:

If you’re in need of a new phone and are looking at Apple’s latest iPhone models, Sam’s Club is offering a deal you will not want to miss.

Now through Sept. 15, or while supplies last, you can get a $200 Sam’s Club gift card when you pre-order the new iPhone 11, Pro or Pro Max. You simply need to activate the phone between Sept. 20-22 and the deal is yours. You will receive the gift card at the time of activation.

I personally got this deal on the iPhone XS last year and at that time, Sam’s Club made you stand outside like it was Black Friday for a few hours before they opened. While it was worth it, they’re actually making it even easier this time because you can reserve the phone you want right on their website !