Apple’s Face ID leads the way biometric security and will become ever more pervasive

Apple first introduced its groundbreaking Face ID technology back in 2017 with the revolutionary iPhone X. Face ID leads the way biometric security and will become ever more pervasive as it’s set to grace the next generation of devices.

David Snelling for The Express:

Most people who have made the switch to one of Apple’s latest smartphones will no doubt agree that Face ID offers a seamless way of unlocking their devices with a quick glance at the screen allowing instant access. As well as being fast, it’s also far more secure than anything that’s gone before it with Apple boasting that there’s just a 1 in 1,000,000 chance of it being tricked by someone else’s face.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Greg Joswiak Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing explained: “Face ID is an important technology for us and it’s something we continue to invest in… We first shipped Face ID two years ago on the iPhone X and we thought it was even more natural than Touch ID with it unlocking your device with just a glance. We continue to make it better, easier to use and faster – in fact we made it 30 per cent faster in iOS 13 which will be shipping this fall.”

Although Apple continues to invest in this technology many other smartphone makers are opting for other ways to unlock their devices. Most of the Android competition are now placing fingerprint scanners under the display with many suffering mixed results. There are still phones that include facial recognition but this is performed using the front-facing selfie camera and is certainly not as secure as Face ID.’