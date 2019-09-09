Analysts: Apple may spark upgrade rush with new iPhones, tight pricing

Several Wall Street analysts said on Monday that Apple could sell as many as 200 million of its latest iPhones from existing users who are looking to upgrade their older devices and much of that demand will come from China despite an ongoing trade war.

Reuters:

The Cupertino, California-based company is widely expected to launch three new iPhones on Tuesday, featuring upgraded processors and new camera functionality… The upgrade cycle could translate into roughly 180 million iPhone units sold in the next 12 months with roughly 60 million to 70 million consumers due for an upgrade in China…

“These old phones would be candidates for upgrade and we continue to look at fiscal 2020 as a ‘Trade-in’ iPhone cycle versus 2021 which should be a 5G-driven cycle,” Bank of America analysts said… They estimated there were 200 million iPhone 6 and earlier models which were primed for upgrading…

Analysts and other industry watchers expect Apple to launch three smartphones: a 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, 6.5-inch 11 Pro Max and a low-priced 6.1-inch 11R. The base model is expected to be priced at $749, the iPhone 11 Pro at $999 and iPhone Pro Max at $1,099, roughly unchanged from last year’s prices, with the company opting to push through any potential tariffs on the devices in favor of boosting sales volumes.