How to tell if an app will run in macOS Catalina

Howard Oakley for Eclectic Light Company:

If you’re intending to upgrade to Catalina, even early next year, perhaps, one of the first questions you need to ask is whether your important apps will run in macOS 10.15. In many previous macOS upgrades, this hasn’t been such an important question, and the answer has usually been far simpler. One of the problems with upgrading now is that some apps won’t just be a bit rough, but will stop working altogether when you upgrade.

Many good developers have put a great deal of effort into preparing their software for Catalina. These include many of the smaller ‘indie’ developers, and plenty of big names too. It’s heartening to see how many apps were notarized and ready to use before Apple’s recent changed notarization requirements.

However, others appear unprepared, with no useful information in their support pages about current compatibility or any plans. This may be a good time to re-examine alternatives which are clearly better-prepared.