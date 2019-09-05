Just how low could Apple’s ‘low-cost’ iPhone go?

Nikkei Asian Review on Wednesday reported that Apple plans to launch a lower-cost iPhone next spring to win customers in emerging markets. Sources told Nikkei that the size of the new model will be similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 which measures 5.45 inches (138.4 mm) x 2.65 inches (67.3 mm) x 0.29 inch (7.3 mm).
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:
The original iPhone SE dates back to the spring of 2016, and the hardware retailed for $399 for 16GB of storage…
$400 is now a lot of money for a budget smartphone, and if Apple wants to combat falling sales it would make sense to slash this starting price down to a more reasonable $299.
MacDailyNews Take: Put down the pipe, Adrian.
Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers.
Not very with Apple’s pricing structure.
Not low enough to increase significant iPhone sales but good enough to get a few sales to at least show they have some presence. Android smartphones in India and Africa will be going for as low as $50 which is absolutely rock-bottom. I don’t know how any company can make money from selling $50 smartphones. That sort of pricing absolutely destroyed Nokia. Even if Apple can go as low as selling an iPhone for $300, it’s not even close to what an Android smartphone can sell for.
It’s just totally frustrating how Android smartphone vendors can boast a 99% smartphone market share in India and Africa and there’s nothing Apple can do about it.
Apple has shown a history of shying away from the mainstream. It thinks that the way to serve price-sensitive customers is to offer 4 year old products.
On Apple’s US website today, you can buy a 32 GB iPhone 7 for $449. Don’t expect any current-tech phone to cost less than that.
Also don’t expect Cook to expend any design energy on a smaller frame 4″ screen phone. You will have 4.7″ and greater screens and you will like it. Timmy says: You are tied to the Apple iOS walled garden, so stop complaining, I have you captured and I will now extract maximum cash from you. Apple only builds expensive stuff for the future, so you will just have to shop on eBay if you like any of the dozens of formerly excellent products that Apple abandoned. Just don’t expect it to work with any of the forthcoming subscription-based stuff Apple wants you to choose; Apple is rapidly abandoning any private personal computing products in favor of expensive personal tracking devices. Aren’t you impressed?
“Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers.”
Yeah, SteveJack is full of crap. Apple has, and still does, sell a variety of affordable products to a wide array of customers.
How easy it is to perpetuate a BS meme when one is an elitist. For decades one of the main selling points for Apple products (and I have procured maybe thousands of Apple products for my clients in 30 years of being in the biz), is total cost of ownership. TCO blows away the notion that Apple products are premium priced, and that only “premium customers” can afford them.
TCO breaks down the myth that you have to buy substandard Windows, Android, or other shitty products. TCO amortizes the expenses a customer or a business has to spend across the life of the product and all associated costs, like software, training, maintenance, etc.
TCO allows an Apple aficionado (consultant, reseller, tech, etc.) to move “premium products” out of the “premium customer” realm, and into mainstream business, nonprofit, and home use.
And Steve Jobs was always about using pricing as a way to broaden the base of Apple’s customers. There were more affordable options as well as pricier items or configurations obviously geared to early adopters, professionals, and wealthy people. The Tim Cook era at Apple has lost the magic of Jobs to sell broadly, instead resorting to milking product for all the profit it can.
And it appears that MDN has fallen for the Cook claptrap.
Here’s Jobs describing the importance of first making great products, and profits second. And how Apple failed by pursuing profits first. And he says it takes 5 years to really see that in action. I think that today we are seeing what happens to Apple when it pursues profit over maintaining its high standards with its products:
Quote begins at 29:42