Just how low could Apple’s ‘low-cost’ iPhone go?

Nikkei Asian Review on Wednesday reported that Apple plans to launch a lower-cost iPhone next spring to win customers in emerging markets. Sources told Nikkei that the size of the new model will be similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 which measures 5.45 inches (138.4 mm) x 2.65 inches (67.3 mm) x 0.29 inch (7.3 mm).

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

The original iPhone SE dates back to the spring of 2016, and the hardware retailed for $399 for 16GB of storage… $400 is now a lot of money for a budget smartphone, and if Apple wants to combat falling sales it would make sense to slash this starting price down to a more reasonable $299.

MacDailyNews Take: Put down the pipe, Adrian.

Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers.