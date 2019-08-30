Websites have been quietly hacking iPhones for years and there’s no telling who was infected — or who was behind it

Websites delivered iOS malware to thousands of visitors in the biggest iPhone hack ever. There’s no telling who was infected — or who was behind it, but if you have updated your iPhone you are protected.

Patrick Howell O’Neill for MIT Technology Review:

The largest ever known attack against iPhone users lasted at least two years and hit potentially thousands of people, according to research published by Google.

The malware could ransack the entire iPhone to steal passwords, encrypted messages, location, contacts, and other extremely sensitive information… The scope, execution, and persistence of the unprecedented hacking campaign points to a potential nation-backed operation but the identity of both the hackers and their targets is still unknown.

“The data taken is the ‘juicy’ data,” says Jonathan Levin, an author of three books on the internals of Apple’s operating systems. “Take all the passwords from the keychain, location data, chats/contacts/etc, and build a shadow network of connections of all your victims. Surely by six degrees of separation you’ll find interesting targets there.”

Apple patched the bugs quickly in February 2019 so everyone who has updated their iPhone since then is protected. Rebooting the iPhone wiped the malware but the data had already been taken. Exactly who was infected remains an open question.