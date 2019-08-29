Stock futures jump after China’s upbeat comments on trade talks with U.S.

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday as China sounded upbeat about its trade talks with the United States, calming investors.

Akanksha Rana for Reuters:

China’s commerce ministry said both sides are discussing the next round of talks scheduled in September and hoped U.S. officials could cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoid an escalation, boosting sentiment and driving global stocks higher.

Trade-sensitive stocks such as Apple Inc and Boeing Co rose more than 1% in premarket trading.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official its additional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and set collection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15… Data from the U.S. Commerce Department in its second estimate, due at 08:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is likely to show that gross domestic product increased 2% in the second quarter, after showing 2.1% growth in its earlier estimate.