U.S. futures, Apple shares jump after President Trump says China wants to restart trade talks

U.S. futures surged on Wall Street on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said China wanted to reopen trade talks.

Investing.com:

Speaking at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Monday, Trump said that he had received two phone calls from Chinese officials over the weekend urging new talks. “This is the first time I’ve seen them where they really do want to make a deal, and I think that’s a very positive step,” Trump said…

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 60 points or 0.8% by 6:40 AM ET (10:40 GMT), while Dow Jones 30 Futures gained 163 points or 0.6% and S&P 500 futures were up 13 points or 0.5%. Technology stocks surged, with Apple up 2.1%, Advanced Micro Devices rising 3.3% and Tesla jumping 1.7%.