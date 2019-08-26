Apple reportedly shelves ‘Walkie-Talkie’ feature allowing iPhone-to-iPhone communication sans Wi-Fi or cellular

According to The Information, Apple has shelved a “walkie-talkie” feature that would’ve allowed iPhone users to communicate with each other in areas without cellular coverage, such as while skiing or hiking.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The report claims Apple was working with Intel on the project, which supposedly would have enabled iPhone users to send messages directly to other iPhone users over long-distance radio waves that bypass cellular networks, adding that the technology was designed to run over the 900 MHz radio spectrum. This feature is not to be confused with the Apple Watch’s Walkie-Talkie feature, which relies on Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, because it’s a great idea, the feature is just on hold and will launch once Apple’s modems begin to supplant Qualcomm modems in iPhones.