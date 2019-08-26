Apple donating money to help preserve and restore Amazon rainforests ravaged by fire

Apple CEO Tim Cook said today on Twitter that Apple plans to donate money to “help preserve and restore” the Amazon forest.

It’s devastating to see the fires and destruction ravaging the Amazon rainforest, one of the world’s most important ecosystems. Apple will be donating to help preserve its biodiversity and restore the Amazon’s indispensable forest across Latin America. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2019

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Cook’s announcement comes following devastating fires that have been raging in Brazil for the past several weeks destroying the vulnerable rainforest. Cook did not say how much money Apple plans to donate, but in similar situations in the past, Apple has offered $1 million or more to organizations like the Red Cross for fire relief purposes.

MacDailyNews Take: We knew it was only a matter of time before Apple invested in Amazon… er, the Amazon!

MacDailyNews Note: The Brazilian state of Rondonia has 6,436 fires burning so far this year in it, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE). “NASA says the state has become one of the most deforested states in the Amazon. Brazil has 85% more fires burning than this time last year — up to 80,626 nationwide as of Sunday night,” CNN reports.

