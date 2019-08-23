Apple close to unveiling new MacBook Pro, ‘Pro’ iPhones, iPad Pro, iPad, HomePod, AirPods, Apple Watch

Apple has already had a busy year with the launch of the Apple Card, the reveal of the all new Mac Pro and an ultra-high-end display for creative pros, the Apple TV+ streaming service, the Apple Arcade games subscription service, and new versions of its iOS and iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS operating systems, but things are about to get much, much busier according to a new report by Bloomberg‘s reliable Mark Gurman and Debby Wu.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

Citing people familiar with the situation, the report mentions three iPhones, a MacBook Pro, an Apple Watch, iPad Pros, an entry-level iPad, a higher-end iteration of AirPods, and a more affordable alternative to HomePod. The report doesn’t specify whether Apple will announce all of the new products at the rumored September 10 event. That seems unlikely; last year Apple held two events, one in September and one in October. The September one focused entirely on the iPhone and Apple Watch, while the October one covered new Macs and iPads.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we also expect this flood of new products to be released in separate waves: iPhones and Apple Watch at an event on September 10th and anther jam-packed event in October focusing on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad/iPad Pro. A very busy autumn is on tap for Apple!