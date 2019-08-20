Apple Arcade games leaked in hands-on video ahead of launch

Today I was able to go hands-on with an early preview of Apple Arcade, which Apple announced back during its March services-oriented event. Apple Arcade is an upcoming $4.99 a month gaming service…
We were able to gain access to a special internal early access program aimed at Apple employees, which allowed us to go hands-on with Apple Arcade on a MacBook Pro running the latest macOS Catalina beta…
Watch our hands-on video walkthrough, as we take Apple Arcade for a brief spin to highlight the six games — Way of the Turtle, Down in Bermuda, Hot Lava, Kings of the Castle, Sneaky Sasquatch, and Frogger in Toy Town — available during the initial early access period.
MacDailyNews Take: Lookin’ good, Frogger!
Obviously, six games in a beta test aren’t going to demonstrate the full value of Apple arcade which will feature over 100 new and exclusive games that are all-you-can-play, have no ads, ad tracking or additional purchases, and respect user privacy. Every game will be playable offline, and many games will offer support for game controllers. Subscribers will be able to play Apple Arcade games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, picking up where they left off in any game, even if they switch devices. In addition, new games will be added to the service on a regular basis. If it really does go for $4.99, (or even $9.99) per month, it’ll be a tremendous value!
3 Comments
$4.99!!!.. absolutely a no brainier deal!!!
Apple should trow this video away and fast. If those toca boca games are all they have to offer after all that hype this will be a huge fail. Shouldn’t the name be kiddie arcade? There is nothing that preview video showed that would hype anyone to subscribing. We are in 2019. If frogger is your flagship game?? Just sayin
Who said Frogger was Apple Arcade’s “flagship game?” Nobody but you, troll. Just sayin’.