Apple to launch Apple TV+ in November, weighs price of $9.99/month with free trial

Mark Gurman, Anousha Sakoui, and Lucas Shaw for Bloomberg:
Apple Inc. plans to roll out the Apple TV+ movie and TV subscription service by November, part of a drive to reach $50 billion in service sales by 2020.
The company will introduce a small selection of shows and then expand its catalog more frequently over several months, people familiar with the matter said. A free trial is likely as Apple builds up its library, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public.
Apple hasn’t announced pricing for Apple TV+, but is weighing $9.99 a month, the people said, which would match Apple Music and Apple News+. Netflix and Amazon Prime charge as little as $8.99, while Disney+ plans to seek $6.99 when its service debuts in November.
Apple’s initial slate of shows will include “The Morning Show,” Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories,” “See” with Jason Momoa, “Truth Be Told” with Octavia Spencer, and a documentary series about extravagant houses called “Home.”
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, now, we want our For all Mankind and we want it at launch! Oh well, we’ll settle for Amazing Stories, a reboot we’re very interested in seeing!
Why charge 9.99 when it is far far from ready… Start out low 4.99, like youtube tv live. Once they started adding channels then they increased it’s price. From 35 to 39 to 49…. ATV+ should be 4.99 then 7.99 then 9.99… Once they get a recent amount of content…
I’m guessing most people will wait a year or so till there is a nice catalog to binge. Early adopters may just be guinea pigs for the first few months.
To expensive for what will be offered.. More like $5.99 per month. Netflix $15.99, Disney $Apple 7.99, AppleTV+ $9.99, Warner $10.00 (???). Cord cutting is becoming a non option over cable. People will be paying twice their current cable bill.