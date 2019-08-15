Apple releases seventh developer betas of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13

Apple has released the seventh developer betas for iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today seeded the seventh betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to developers for testing purposes, a week after releasing the sixth betas and two months after unveiling the new operating system at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Each new beta brings new features and changes to iOS 13, and the sixth beta added a Dark Mode toggle to Control Center, changes to folder transparency, updates to some privacy warnings, new splash screens, and more.