AT&T and T-Mobile will now verify phone calls between their networks to fight robocalls

Based on the SHAKEN/STIR framework, AT&T and T-Mobile will now verify phone calls between the compnays’ networks.

Mariella Moon for Engadget:

AT&T and T-Mobile have started rolling out cross-network call authentication services for their subscribers. That means the companies will now be able notify their customers if the call they’re getting from the other carrier truly is from the number shown on screen or if it’s a spoofed robocall.

It’ll give subscribers the choice not to answer potentially illegal calls, which could be scams or attempts to steal their identity.

The call verification procedure is based on the SHAKEN/STIR protocol — a framework that the FCC has been championing for a while now. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai demanded the authentication system’s adoption last year, telling carriers that they have to get it up and running by 2019.