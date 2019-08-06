Apple Watch is killing beleaguered Fitbit

Nicholas Rossolillo, The Motley Fool:

The second quarter of 2019 left a lot to be desired at Fitbit. When an industry is in growth mode, it’s rare that a zero-sum game (in which one player’s gain is the other’s equally matched loss) is the case. But in the world of wearables, it’s almost starting to look that way — at least as far as the battle between Fitbit and Apple is concerned.

According to tech researcher IDC, wearable devices (which include smartwatches, wristbands, and smart-assistant-enabled headphones) are expected to reach 279 million units shipped every year by 2023, up from an anticipated 199 million units shipped in 2019. Representing nearly 9% yearly average growth, that’s hardly peanuts and should be more than enough new business to go around.

Except it isn’t, not for Fitbit anyway… [Apple] has deep pockets and a well-developed ecosystem of gadgets, software, and related services that makes simple price undercutting not a valuable enough proposition to woo enough consumers over to the Fitbit cause — not enough to actually move the needle, anyway.

Once upon a time, I believed that at the very least, Fitbit could get a boost as a takeover candidate… But with government regulators getting increasingly skeptical of big tech, data practices, and merger-and-acquisition activity, I’m starting to doubt Fitbit’s value as takeover fodder — at least for the time being.