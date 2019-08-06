Apple hands hackers secret iPhones in a bid to boost security; to offer Apple Mac bug bounty

Thomas Brewster for Forbes:

Later this week, at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas, Apple is to announce plans to give security researchers special iPhones that will make it easier for them to find weaknesses in the smartphone, Forbes has learned. It’ll also be announcing an Apple Mac bounty, so anyone who can find security issues in macOS will get rewarded, sources claimed.

The iPhones will be given to the rock star hackers that participate in the Cupertino company’s invitation-only bug bounty program, where participants disclose bugs in Apple products in return for monetary rewards. The payments can go as high as $200,000, as announced at the 2016 Black Hat conference.

What makes these iPhones special? One source with knowledge of the Apple announcement said they would essentially be “dev devices.” Think of them as iPhones that allow the user to do a lot more than they could on a traditionally locked-down iPhone. For instance, it should be possible to probe pieces of the Apple operating system that aren’t easily accessible on a commercial iPhone. In particular, the special devices could allow hackers to stop the processor and inspect memory for vulnerabilities. This would allow them to see what happens at the code level when they attempt an attack on iOS code.

But they won’t be the exact same as the iPhones Apple’s internal staff use. They’re going to be “lite” versions, without the same level of openness as enjoyed by Apple’s security team, one source said. For instance, it’s unlikely Apple will let the hackers decrypt the iPhone firmware, the software that underpins much of the device’s functionality. Outside of trying to boost iPhone security, the move could also be a reaction to leaks of dev devices, which have subsequently been sold on the black market.