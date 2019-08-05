SoftBank president suggests Apple’s next-gen iPhone sales to start on September 20th

Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:

SoftBank president Ken Miyauchi during a quarterly earnings presentation Monday jokingly implied that this year’s iPhone refresh will hit store shelves ten days prior to the end of September, a date that falls squarely in line with Apple’s typical release timeline.

During the meeting, Miyauchi was queried about the upcoming implementation of Japan’s revised Telecommunications Business Law, scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1. As noted by Mac Otakara, a reporter specifically asked how the company plans to manage the launch of iPhone, which is widely expected to launch sometime in September.

“I’m honestly thinking about what I should do for about ten days,” Miyauchi said, referring to iPhone’s supposed launch and the revised law. “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that. Nobody knows when the new iPhone will be released […] When it is, it will be unbundled for at least 10 days. After that, it will be part of a bundle.”

The comment was apparently made in jest, but there is a possibility that Miyauchi’s coy reference could be closer to the truth than he lets on.