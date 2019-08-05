Apple CEO Tim Cook calls for ‘good people with different views’ to come together to address mass shootings

Apple CEO Tim Cook has called for “good people with different views to stop finger pointing and come together to address this violence for the good of our country” after two mass shootings were perpetrated in the U.S. over the weekend.

CBS News:

A gunman wearing body armor opened fire in a popular nightlife district in Ohio, killing nine and injuring 27 others, before he was killed by police, authorities said. The rampage was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. Police responded to the shooting in under a minute early Sunday on the streets of downtown Dayton’s Oregon District, a historic neighborhood home to bars, restaurants and theaters. The gunman has been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio, law enforcement sources told CBS News. The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured… Law enforcement officials told CBS News that shooting suspect Patrick Crusius has been booked on state capital murder charges. Crusius is currently housed in the El Paso county jail. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at Northern California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Devastated to hear of today’s shooting in Texas. We pray for the victims and their families. Our team at Apple Cielo Vista and the entire El Paso community are close to our hearts, and we’re grateful to the first responders on the scene. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 3, 2019

I'm heartbroken. Praying for the victims and their families in Dayton. Grateful for the speed and courage of the first responders. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 4, 2019

I'm heartbroken about what's happening in my country. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. It's time for good people with different views to stop finger pointing and come together to address this violence for the good of our country. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 4, 2019

U.S. President Trump appears to be in agreement, tweeting:

….this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

The President also issued several other tweets regarding the tragedies:

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

'God be with you all': Trump pledges full support for El Paso shooting victims as lawmakers also grieve https://t.co/gISsidBeWr via @usatoday — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

….Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

God bless the people of El Paso, Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

….The flags at the White House will be lowered today through Thursday, August 8. Melania and I are praying for all those impacted by this unspeakable act of evil! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Yesterday, U.S. President Trump spoke to reporters regarding the issue from the tarmac upon departure from Bedminster, New Jersey:

UPDATE: 10:20am EDT: The President delivered remarks regarding these issues at 10am EDT (beginning at 51:05):

MacDailyNews Note: Please keep the discussion civil and on-topic. Off-topic posts and ad hominem attacks will be deleted and those who post such comments will be moderated/blocked. Permanent loss of screen name could also result.