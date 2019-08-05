Apple CEO Tim Cook calls for ‘good people with different views’ to come together to address mass shootings

Apple CEO Tim Cook has called for “good people with different views to stop finger pointing and come together to address this violence for the good of our country” after two mass shootings were perpetrated in the U.S. over the weekend.
A gunman wearing body armor opened fire in a popular nightlife district in Ohio, killing nine and injuring 27 others, before he was killed by police, authorities said. The rampage was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. Police responded to the shooting in under a minute early Sunday on the streets of downtown Dayton’s Oregon District, a historic neighborhood home to bars, restaurants and theaters. The gunman has been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio, law enforcement sources told CBS News.
The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured… Law enforcement officials told CBS News that shooting suspect Patrick Crusius has been booked on state capital murder charges. Crusius is currently housed in the El Paso county jail.
Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at Northern California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival.
Devastated to hear of today’s shooting in Texas. We pray for the victims and their families. Our team at Apple Cielo Vista and the entire El Paso community are close to our hearts, and we’re grateful to the first responders on the scene.
I'm heartbroken. Praying for the victims and their families in Dayton. Grateful for the speed and courage of the first responders.
I'm heartbroken about what's happening in my country. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. It's time for good people with different views to stop finger pointing and come together to address this violence for the good of our country.
U.S. President Trump appears to be in agreement, tweeting:
….this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!
The President also issued several other tweets regarding the tragedies:
Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!
'God be with you all': Trump pledges full support for El Paso shooting victims as lawmakers also grieve https://t.co/gISsidBeWr via @usatoday
….Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.
The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!
God bless the people of El Paso, Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.
….The flags at the White House will be lowered today through Thursday, August 8. Melania and I are praying for all those impacted by this unspeakable act of evil!
The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!
Yesterday, U.S. President Trump spoke to reporters regarding the issue from the tarmac upon departure from Bedminster, New Jersey:
UPDATE: 10:20am EDT: The President delivered remarks regarding these issues at 10am EDT (beginning at 51:05):
For each of your basket of prayers, there are two containers of ammo. For each of your thoughts, there are two military-style magazines awaiting. Trump’s right,another great thing is going to come out of this: another great mass shooting perpetrated by one of his fellow white supremacist terrorist americans. The only thing no one knows is when.
I’m going to burst your little bubble of false narrative in the service of reality:
Connor Betts, the Dayton, Ohio mass shooter, was a self-described “leftist,” who wrote that he would happily vote for Democrat Elizabeth Warren, praised Satan, was upset about the 2016 presidential election results, and added, “I want socialism, and i’ll not wait for the idiots to finally come round to understanding.” On Nov. 2, 2018, he wrote: “Vote blue[Democrat] for gods sake.”
https://heavy.com/news/2019/08/connor-betts-twitter-politics-social-media/
What he wrote stands pretty much in polar opposite to accused El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius, whose own social media accounts indicated support for President Donald Trump and anti-immigrant measures, such as the border wall.
Each of these murderer’s politics are equally meaningless, as the underlying problem isn’t the tools, but the people wielding them – mentally ill people who are not being identified and treated.
The false narrative is surely, that two wrongs make a right and cancel each other out. They don’t. They are both wrong.
I would suggest the gun lobby comes up with some sound policy to control their followers. After all it’s not folk who ‘don’t’ own guns who perpetuate mass slaughter
Been waiting for this one and I can guarantee a long wait for common sense suggestions and consensus.
Despite all the fine words nothing has been done. Nothing. It’s beyond reasonable doubt that aggressive partisan politics has been weaponised – literally; discussion of safety measures is all about ‘the Constitution is inviolate!’ and amendment rights!
So how about applying some of those rights to protect the living, not the dogma.
Surely somebody must care?
Everyone with a working brain and heart cares.
The Second Amendment guarantees the right to keep and bear arms. The only such way to remove it is through a Constitutional Amendment. The U.S. Constitution was drafted 232 years ago. In that time there have been exactly 27 successful attempts to amend it, of which, 10 were the Bill of Rights, three required a Civil War, and one repealed another.
Prohibition taught us many important lessons about human nature and what happens when government oversteps the will of the people or tries to dictate morality that should be remembered.
There are more gun laws on the books that anyone would believe. It is illegal to shoot and murder people on the streets, in schools, markets. etc. It is illegal to run down pedestrians on the sidewalk. No extra laws on top of already-existing laws will prevent these things.
Mental health issues must be addressed.
Before the raft of mass shootings, we had what were commonly referred to as “loony bins.” The wholesale elimination of these facilities on moral grounds (mistreatment of the mentally ill) has resulted in the mentally ill walking among us with access to firearms that’s difficult, if not impossible to prevent.
We need a modern, safe system of identifying and segregating the dangerously mentally ill from the innocent public (they way the used to be before mass shooting became a seemingly routine occurrence) while they undergo treatment.
Nothing is going to come from this.