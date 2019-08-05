An Apple Car with no driver, steering wheel, pedals, horns, rearview mirrors?

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:
At some point an “Apple Car may not only lack a driver behind the wheel, but also come without a steering wheel, gas or break pedals, a horn and review mirrors.
As more autonomous features are being incorporated into cars, it will enable them to be manufactured without some of the equipment that’s commonplace today, according to IEEE. When asked to specify the year in which specific equipment will be removed from mass-produced cars, the majority of respondents believe rearview mirrors, horns, and emergency brakes will be removed by 2030 and steering wheels, and gas/brake pedals will follow by 2035. In addition, more than 75% of respondents also indicated that all 50 U.S. states would pass legislation permitting use of driverless vehicles within this time period.
MacDailyNews Take: Seeing so many texting while driving today, we’ll feel much safe when our robot overlords are ferrying us around and everyone can text inanities to their hearts’ content in complete safety!
This is obviously major reason Apple is investing heavily in R&D, 5G, AR, machine learning etc. I believe Apple will be leading the way.
“At some point, may …”
In my case this car will also have no passenger.
There’s a Luddite in the comments section of every tech website… 🤣
I project that until at least 2050 (or maybe even 2075) all cars will still have the ability to “go to manual mode”. Yes, by 2050 the majority of cars likely will be self driving, but a manual mode will be required by law until at least 2050.
Also, what about the people who drive 20+ year old vehicles? The vast majority of those will still be driven in manual mode even as late as 2040 or even 2050. Many cars these days are 10-15 years old and 20+ year old cars are not that unusual.
I believe the biggest shift is that by 2050 states will require special driver’s licenses to allow people to drive in specific areas, e.g., Manhattan. IF you want to drive (not be driven automatically) your car on Manhattan you will need special authorization to do so. Sure, if you want to drive yourself in the farmland areas of upstate New York a generic license will do, but if you want to drive yourself on Manhattan, then you’ll need an additional license to allow you to do that. (The same could easily be said of areas like downtown Los Angeles, downtown San Francisco, downtown Atlanta, downtown Chicago, etc.)