An Apple Car with no driver, steering wheel, pedals, horns, rearview mirrors?

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

At some point an “Apple Car may not only lack a driver behind the wheel, but also come without a steering wheel, gas or break pedals, a horn and review mirrors.

As more autonomous features are being incorporated into cars, it will enable them to be manufactured without some of the equipment that’s commonplace today, according to IEEE. When asked to specify the year in which specific equipment will be removed from mass-produced cars, the majority of respondents believe rearview mirrors, horns, and emergency brakes will be removed by 2030 and steering wheels, and gas/brake pedals will follow by 2035. In addition, more than 75% of respondents also indicated that all 50 U.S. states would pass legislation permitting use of driverless vehicles within this time period.